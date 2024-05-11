Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,921,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $128,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

