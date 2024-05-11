Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

