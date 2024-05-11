McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.28. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 635,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $74,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.