MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 4.8 %
MNOV stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
