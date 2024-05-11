MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 4.8 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.