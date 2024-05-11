Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $638.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.