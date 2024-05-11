Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 363,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

