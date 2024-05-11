Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 226.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 2,807,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62.
MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
