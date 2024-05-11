Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 226.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 2,807,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.