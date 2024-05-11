Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

