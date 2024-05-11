Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million.
Merus Price Performance
Shares of Merus stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.
Institutional Trading of Merus
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merus
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
