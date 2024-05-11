Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MTUS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 554,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. Metallus has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $988.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $346,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $346,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,654 shares of company stock worth $3,074,093. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

