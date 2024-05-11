Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $219.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,510.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,143. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,514.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,188.88.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.