MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of MTG opened at $21.24 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,587,000 after buying an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 985,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

