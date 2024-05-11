Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

