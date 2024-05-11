MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
MicroVision Stock Performance
MVIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,924,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
