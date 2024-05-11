Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 31,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

