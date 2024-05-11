Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 23462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirasol Resources

About Mirasol Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$63,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,140 in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

