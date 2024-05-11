Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 23462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
