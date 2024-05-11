Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

