Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 447,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,061. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

