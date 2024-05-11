Mizuho Raises United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $48.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 755,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,585. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

