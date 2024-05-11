Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

