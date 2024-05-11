Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

