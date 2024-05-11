Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $70.37. 760,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,825,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

