Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.51. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,391.75%.

Insider Activity at Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($97,047.74). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,047.74). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.53) per share, with a total value of £279 ($350.50). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,768,530. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.