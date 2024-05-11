Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mondi Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.51. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,391.75%.
Insider Activity at Mondi
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
