Monero Price Tops $131.30 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $131.30 or 0.00214512 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $36.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00132165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,435,223 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

