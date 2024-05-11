Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock opened at $314.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $316.22.
Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
