Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $314.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $316.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

