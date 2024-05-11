Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

