Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $128.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

