Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What are earnings reports?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.