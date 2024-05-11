Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

