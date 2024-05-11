Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,800 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 729.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,975,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,772,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Clarivate by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,399,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $6.26 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.