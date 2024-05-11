Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

