Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 565 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 123.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

