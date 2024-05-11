Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

