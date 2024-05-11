Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 2,734 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.39% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 169,472 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

