Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires Shares of 53,474 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 252.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,158,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $140,058,000 after purchasing an additional 609,443 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $12,094,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

