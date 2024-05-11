Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 212 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

