Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 739,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,160.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 496,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 456,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.6 %

NCLH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 10,004,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,296,002. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

