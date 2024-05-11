Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. 3,446,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

