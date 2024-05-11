Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $18.50 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,496,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $322.94 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.