Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $3.33 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,874. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

