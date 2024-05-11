Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $195.69. 560,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,347. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $144.54 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.