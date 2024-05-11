Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Loews makes up approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $12,658,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Loews by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 155,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Loews by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $77.98. 875,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

