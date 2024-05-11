Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. 3,602,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,532. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

