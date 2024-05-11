Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 15,452 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.62. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

