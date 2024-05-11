Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,830 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,341,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 212,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

