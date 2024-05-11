Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 75,018 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,018 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 5,645,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

