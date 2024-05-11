Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.06 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

