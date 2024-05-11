Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,936 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,415. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
