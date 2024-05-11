Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

MHGVY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.