Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

MHGVY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.