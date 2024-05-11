MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.53.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

MSCI traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.16. 544,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,462. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.26 and a 200 day moving average of $535.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

