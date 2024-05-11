M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

